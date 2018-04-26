LIVE Updates: Govt writes to CJI, says elevation of Justice KM Joseph to Supreme Court not appropriate at this stage

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

The Law Ministry Thursday wrote to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra saying it would not be appropriate, at this stage, to elevate Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court.

Sources have told The Indian Express that, in his letter to the government asking that his name be reconsidered by the collegium, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said Justice KM Joseph is placed at number 42 in the All India High Court Judges’ Seniority list and there are presently 11 Chief Justices of various High Courts who are senior to him.

The Congress Thursday took on the government for not clearing Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to the Supreme Court despite the top court recommending his name. Speaking at a press conference in the national capital, senior party leader Kapil Sibal said the government must immediately reconsider his appointment. “They are unwilling to accept the collegium’s recommendations but only want judges that are favourable to them.”