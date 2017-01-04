Justice JS Khehar sworn in as Chief Justice of India

CJI Khehar with the President Pranab Mukherjee. (Source: ANI) CJI Khehar with the President Pranab Mukherjee. (Source: ANI)

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Khehar was administered the oath of office by President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He succeeded Justice Tirath Singh Thakur. Khehar is the 44th CJI and also the first Sikh to hold the apex office. He would have a tenure of little over seven months.

Justice Khehar was the author of the judgment by a five-judge constitution bench that held “unconstitutional” the Constitution’s 99th amendment paving way for the National Judicial Appointment Commission and the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act, 2014.

Justice Khehar, son of a Kenyan immigrant, arrived in India with his family, when his father decided to return to his family roots. Still in school at the time, Khekar showed great capacity for academia and later became a gold-medallist from Panjab University. As lawyer, his moment under the spot light came much early in his career, when he put up a strong defence Justice V Ramaswami, a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, who was accused of corruption as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The prceeding against Jusitce Ramaswami happened to be independent India’s first impeachment motion against a judge.

Justice Khekar, known for his unflinching stand has had many rough brushes within the Judicial establishment itself, even if it meant impeachment of a colleague. In 2010, as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court, Justice Khehar was appointed a member of the three jurists committee, set up to examine corruption charges against Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, P D Dinakaran, who was facing impeachment proceedings. Before the proceedings could get over, Justice Dinakaran had resigned from his post.

Later, as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Justice Khehar confronted a sitting HC judge accused of sexual harassment by a lady civil judge, resulting in his resignation as well.

However, Justice Khehar’s single-minded commitment to justice is best exemplified in his lambasting of the government of in the high profile 2G scam case, he famously warned the government for its inadequate auctioning polices, saying that “no part of the natural resource can be dissipated as a matter of largess, charity, donation or endowment, for private exploitation. Each bit of natural resource expended must bring back a reciprocal consideration.”

