Justice Karnan writes to SC judges: Demands Rs 14-crore compensation

LESS THAN a week after a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court issued bailable warrant against him for failing to show up in court to respond to a contempt notice, Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan on Thursday wrote to the Supreme Court judges, including the Chief Justice of India, seeking compensation to the tune of Rs 14 crore from them.

In a two-page letter to CJI J S Khehar and six senior judges, Justice Karnan asked them to pay him the money within seven days for “disturbing my mind and my normal life”, failing which he would “restrain the judicial and administrative work of these judges”.

On March 10, a seven-judge Constitution Bench headed by CJI Khehar asked the West Bengal police chief to serve the warrant on the judge and ensure his presence on March 31.

In his letter, the judge alleged that the senior SC judges had issued the contempt notice to “protect the 20 judges” against whom he had filed a complaint for dishonesty with the Prime Minister. He further alleged that the contempt order was illegal and improper. He also asked the judges to “cancel the unconstitutional bench and restore my normal work”.

Justice Karnan’s lawyer W Peter Ramesh, president of Tamil Nadu High Court Advocate’s Association, confirmed that the letter was sent to the Supreme Court judges.

Issuing the contempt notice, the SC had asked Justice Karnan to appear in person and explain his contemptuous conduct of writing letters, levelling allegations of corruption against several sitting and retired apex court and high court judges. Hours after the order was issued, Justice Karnan told the media in Kolkata that the seven judges were out to “ruin his life” through orders which were “arbitrary” and “without any authority”. He has also alleged that he was “being targeted for being a Dalit”.

