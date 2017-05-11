Justice Karnan moves Supreme Court for relief in contempt case

Justice C S Karnan had earned the top court’s ire after he, as a judge of Madrash High Court, named 20 ‘corrupt judges’ in the judiciary earlier this year and demanded an investigation alleging corruption. Justice C S Karnan had earned the top court’s ire after he, as a judge of Madrash High Court, named 20 ‘corrupt judges’ in the judiciary earlier this year and demanded an investigation alleging corruption.

Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, who was awarded six-month jail by the Supreme Court on contempt charges, on Thursday approached the apex court seeking relief. Karnan asked the top court to recall its order holding him guilty of contempt of court. The bench headed by CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar has said it will consider Karnan’s plea. Karnan is the first sitting judge to be jailed in the history of Indian judiciary.

Earlier in the day, Karnan’s close aide and his legal adviser, claimed that he is evading arrest and may have left the country to return only if the President of India gives him an appointment.

#ANI Exclusive:Counsel Mathews J Nedumpara’s authorization letter signed by Justice Karnan & his ‘vakalatnama’ which he presented in SC pic.twitter.com/ThNszI2bRk — ANI (@ANI_news) May 11, 2017

The 61-year-old judge had earned the top court’s ire after he, as a judge of Madrash High Court, named 20 ‘corrupt judges’ in the judiciary earlier this year and demanded an investigation alleging corruption. He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a probe. The Supreme Court then transferred him from the Madras High Court to Kolkata – a decision he critiqued as victimisation since he was a Dalit.

Justice Karnan had on May 4 declined to undergo a mental health checkup as ordered by the Supreme Court, telling a team of doctors he was “absolutely normal” and had a “stable mind”. The apex court has taken suo motu cognisance of various letters written by Justice Karnan against judges of the Madras high court and the Supreme Court and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial power from February 8.

Justice Karnan appeared before the Supreme Court on March 31 in connection with the contempt proceeding, becoming the first high court judge to do so in the history of Indian judiciary.

