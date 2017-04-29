Justice Karnan issues fresh order after 7 SC judges fail to appear before him

Justice C S Karnan in Kolkata. Express photo Justice C S Karnan in Kolkata. Express photo

SEVEN SUPREME Court judges, including Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, on Friday did not appear before Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan, who had summoned them through a suo-moto judicial order. Justice Karnan, in turn, issued a fresh order, asking them to instead appear before him on May 1.

The new order, meanwhile, also named Justice R Banumathy along with the other seven judges.

The order, issued by Justice Karnan from his Kolkata residence, stated: “Today, the above mentioned accused 1 to 8 are called absent, hence this matter is reposted to May 1 to enable their reappearance.”

“The first (CJI Khehar) and the eighth accused have passed an identical order on February 15, 2016, without procedure according to law and restrained my judicial and administrative assignments at the Madras High Court. Therefore, the 8th accused impleaded as a necessary party/accused in the common judicial order. The advance notice already sent to the 8th accused namely, Justice R Banumathy,” it added.

On April 13, Justice Karnan had issued a suo moto judicial order against Chief Justice J S Khehar and six other Supreme Court judges, directing them to appear before him on April 28 for allegedly violating the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Justice Karnan, who has been facing a contempt charge from the SC and has been barred from discharging his duties, had ruled that all the seven judges — J S Khehar, Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph — were “offenders” under the Act. He had claimed that the seven judges had insulted him “wantonly and deliberately and with malafide intention”.

The seven judges had issued a suo motu contempt order against Justice Karnan in February, after he had in January, named 20 “corrupt judges”, seeking a probe against them to curb “high corruption” in the judiciary.

Subsequently, Justice Karnan had appeared before SC on March 31, after a bailable warrant was issued against him by the court. The seven justices gave him four weeks to respond to the contempt notice. Even as he appeared before them, Justice Karnan refused to respond to the contempt notice. He later went on to summon all the seven to appear before him through a suo moto judicial order.

