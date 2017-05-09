Justice Karnan first HC judge to be sent to jail on contempt of court charge

Justice CS Karnan in Kolkata (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Justice CS Karnan in Kolkata (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Justice CS Karnan is the first High Court judge in India to be sentenced to jail by the Supreme Court on charges of contempt of court.

“We are of unanimous view that Justice C S Karnan committed contempt of court, contempt of judiciary and the process,” a seven-judge bench headed by CJI JS Khehar said.

Justice Karnan of the Calcutta High Court will be taken into custody forthwith and will spend six months in jail.

Seven judges including the CJI had initiated suo moto contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan in February after he named 20 ‘corrupt’ judges demanding a probe against them. Justice Karnan has alleged that he is being targeted because he is a Dalit. An order was also passed against him restraining him from engaging in judicial and administrative work. Earlier, the top court had given him four weeks to respond to the contempt notice following which Justice Karnan appeared before the top court on March 31, the first High Court judge to do so in the history of the country.

On Monday, Justice Karnan ‘sentenced’ eight judges including the CJI to five years’ rigorous imprisonment finding them guilty under SC/ST Atrocities Act-1989 and amended Act of 2015.

The seven judge-bench had instructed the DGP to ensure that Justice Karnan is medically examined and a report submitted to the court by May 8. But Justice Karnan told a team of doctors that he is ‘absolutely normal’ and declined to undergo the medical test.

