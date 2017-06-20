Latest News
Former Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan arrested from Coimbatore

Justice Karnan was sentenced by the Supreme Court to six months' prison for contempt and had not been seen in public since then. 

Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan was on Tuesday arrested by West Bengal police from the guest house of a private college in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. This comes a week after he retired from service. He was sentenced by the Supreme Court to six months jail term for contempt of court and had not been seen in public since then. He also became the first high court judge to have retired as a fugitive.

Earlier this month, the apex court had declined Justice Karnan’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a contempt of court case. The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta. The bench had refused to interfere with the order or conviction.

While seeking a stay on his conviction, Karnan’s counsel had pointed out that the detailed order had not been made available yet. However, the court said: “Nothing has happened in the past one month. You wait for three or four more weeks and go to the special bench. We cannot help you.’’

Earlier in May, a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, had sentenced Justice Karnan to six months’ jail for defying its orders and ordered the West Bengal police to take him into custody forthwith.

  1. M
    Muralidhar ys
    Jun 20, 2017 at 8:41 pm
    In Karnataka also many such corrupt judges are there Central Government should interfere to investigate and punish such corrupt Judges
    Reply
    1. C
      Citizen
      Jun 20, 2017 at 8:41 pm
      It took so many months that shows the efficiency of our law enforcement guys specially Waste Bengal probably due to his connections??? Shame on you guys you lost an excellent opportunity to exhibit your efficiency and gain confidence of the citizens. Jaihind
      Reply
      1. N
        Nesfield Sangma
        Jun 20, 2017 at 8:38 pm
        With Judges like Karnan and the pea tears judge populating the Indian judiciary it is no wonder that fugitives like Vijay Mallya are snooking a at Indian legal system
        Reply
        1. A
          ASHOK KUMAR
          Jun 20, 2017 at 8:32 pm
          A Dalit retired Judge of High Court is being victimised in Modi's Raj.
          Reply
          1. N
            NoToQuota
            Jun 20, 2017 at 8:30 pm
            Now, the loss of India doesn't hurt at all! So so very happy with this news! The nonsense was going on since a while the moron, being a judge himself, was making the mockery of the system. He should be behind bars for the rest of his life for showing disrespect to the judicial system! Set an example.
            Reply
            1. S
              Sanjay Bhattacharya
              Jun 20, 2017 at 8:23 pm
              Govt is doing everything to remove corruption from high levels but what about judiciary ? People know that many judges are corrupt. Govt has no control on judiciary because it is independent. Can SC stop corruption in judiciary?
              Reply
              1. J
                Jai hind
                Jun 20, 2017 at 8:32 pm
                When government says it's against corruption .y modi is atleast not trying to study about what Karnan allege on judges ?/May be SC is abouve PM in this case .but still since modi has all the powers in his hand .he could have given a try .. He wudnt do it coz many names and cases even from his cabinet will pop out
                Reply
