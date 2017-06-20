Former Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan arrested from Coimbatore

Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan was on Tuesday arrested by West Bengal police from the guest house of a private college in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. This comes a week after he retired from service. He was sentenced by the Supreme Court to six months jail term for contempt of court and had not been seen in public since then. He also became the first high court judge to have retired as a fugitive.
Earlier this month, the apex court had declined Justice Karnan’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a contempt of court case. The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta. The bench had refused to interfere with the order or conviction.
While seeking a stay on his conviction, Karnan’s counsel had pointed out that the detailed order had not been made available yet. However, the court said: “Nothing has happened in the past one month. You wait for three or four more weeks and go to the special bench. We cannot help you.’’
Earlier in May, a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, had sentenced Justice Karnan to six months’ jail for defying its orders and ordered the West Bengal police to take him into custody forthwith.
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:41 pmIn Karnataka also many such corrupt judges are there Central Government should interfere to investigate and punish such corrupt JudgesReply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:41 pmIt took so many months that shows the efficiency of our law enforcement guys specially Waste Bengal probably due to his connections??? Shame on you guys you lost an excellent opportunity to exhibit your efficiency and gain confidence of the citizens. JaihindReply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:38 pmWith Judges like Karnan and the pea tears judge populating the Indian judiciary it is no wonder that fugitives like Vijay Mallya are snooking a at Indian legal systemReply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:32 pmA Dalit retired Judge of High Court is being victimised in Modi's Raj.Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:30 pmNow, the loss of India doesn't hurt at all! So so very happy with this news! The nonsense was going on since a while the moron, being a judge himself, was making the mockery of the system. He should be behind bars for the rest of his life for showing disrespect to the judicial system! Set an example.Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:23 pmGovt is doing everything to remove corruption from high levels but what about judiciary ? People know that many judges are corrupt. Govt has no control on judiciary because it is independent. Can SC stop corruption in judiciary?Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:32 pmWhen government says it's against corruption .y modi is atleast not trying to study about what Karnan allege on judges ?/May be SC is abouve PM in this case .but still since modi has all the powers in his hand .he could have given a try .. He wudnt do it coz many names and cases even from his cabinet will pop outReply
