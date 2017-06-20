Former Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan arrested from Coimbatore

Justice CS Karnan. (File Photo) Justice CS Karnan. (File Photo)

Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan was on Tuesday arrested by West Bengal police from the guest house of a private college in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. This comes a week after he retired from service. He was sentenced by the Supreme Court to six months jail term for contempt of court and had not been seen in public since then. He also became the first high court judge to have retired as a fugitive.

Earlier this month, the apex court had declined Justice Karnan’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a contempt of court case. The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta. The bench had refused to interfere with the order or conviction.

While seeking a stay on his conviction, Karnan’s counsel had pointed out that the detailed order had not been made available yet. However, the court said: “Nothing has happened in the past one month. You wait for three or four more weeks and go to the special bench. We cannot help you.’’

Earlier in May, a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, had sentenced Justice Karnan to six months’ jail for defying its orders and ordered the West Bengal police to take him into custody forthwith.

