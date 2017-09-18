Justice J Chelameswar seeks changes in alternate dispute resolution

Justice J Chelameswar, the seniormost judge after the Chief Justice of India, has called for changes to the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) system for it to succeed. He mentioned this Sunday while addressing a conclave on Alternative Dispute Resolution: Mapping the Challenges in India.
“I have a dubious distinction on ADR. By virtue of my present post, being the seniormost judge of the (Supreme) Court next to the Chief Justice, traditionally the slot to assume the National Executive Chairmanship of (National) Legal Services Authority (was offered to me) which I declined…. Not because I do not subscribe to the ADR, but believe that if ADR is to succeed… the mechanism for the implementation… must be totally different from the existing legal system.”
He said: “If the parties agree upon some adjudication mechanism… after the adjudication is over, challenging the adjudication once again on the same rules… would not really help the ADR system.”
Having a second bite at the apple if you lose in the arbitration is an ic idea. What is needed is the provision that such a party going for the second bite on the apple pay dearly for his/her effort to have the cake and eat it too! Every step aimed at delay and unnecessary litigation must be made exemplary in terms of cost. No nation can expend so much time and cost to the public exchequer for jolly-rides based on whims and fancies. In India, we need a person to clear up the entire docket lying in the courts, one can clear them all in the matter of months --work round the clock, dismiss most of the actions, decide on the issues fast and clearly and impose exemplary sentences and penalties on the parties found guilty. In short, action is needed, and we should not increase these nonsensical methods of adding to the -footing. Be authoritarian, it is needed. Shape up or ship out!