Justice J Chelameswar declines invite for his farewell by Supreme Court Bar Association

Justice J Chelameswar on Wednesday declined the invite for his farewell by the apex court’s bar association. The Supreme Court Bar Association had invited Chelameswar, who is retiring as the Supreme Court judge on June 22, for his farewell event on May 18, a day before the court breaks for summer vacation from May 19

Chelameswar has been at the centre of controversies after he and three other judges called a press conference and went public with their criticism against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. At the press conference, the judges listed a litany of problems which they said are afflicting the country’s highest court and warned they could destroy Indian democracy.

SCBA president Vikas Singh said the bar body had met Chelameswar last week to invite him for the farewell. “He declined the invite for the farewell function,” Singh told PTI.

According to PTI, the judge also told the members of the bar that he had not accepted a farewell earlier when he was moving out of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to another high court.

SCBA honorary secretary Vikrant Yadav said the senior most judge today met the members of the bar at his residence, had a chat with them but declined the invite for his farewell. He said it is a tradition that when a judge is retiring during the vacation, a farewell is thrown on the last working day before the holidays.

Justice Chelameswar did not come to the apex court for judicial work on Wednesday. As a result, he also missed the traditional Wednesday lunch of the judges when one of them takes a turn to bring ‘ghar ka khana’ (home food) from his or her home state. This was the third consecutive Wednesday when Justice Chelameswar did not attend court.

