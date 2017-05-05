Justice is finally done, says Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi

Nirbhaya’s mother talks on phone at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo) Nirbhaya’s mother talks on phone at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Nirbhaya’s morther, Asha Devi, on Friday said that justice has been finally served. She was reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding death sentence to the four convicts of the 2012 gang-rape case, . “Though we have lost our daughter, we are satisfied that the court has awarded death sentence to her perpetrators,” she told PTI. The top court on Friday awarded death penalty to four people — Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh — who brutally assaulted and murdered a 23-year-old girl in the national capital in 2012.

“We thank all who supported us in the difficult times,” Devi told ANI. She was present in the court when the judgement was being delivered. When the verdict was pronounced by the three-judge bench, the court room erupted in applause.

“Many ups and downs came, I made them my strength. I was confident that justice will be done,” she added to ANI. She and her husband will continue fighting for justice for other girls.

Of the six who committed the crime, one was found hanging in prison and the other, a juvenile, was tried by the Juvenile Justice Board and served three years in a remand home. A Delhi fast-track court in 2013 and subsequently the Delhi High Court in 2014 had both ruled in favour of capital punishment.

“Justice meted to us and the nation which supported our daughter, Nirbhaya’s father Badri Singh, who added that he was very happy with the judgement, told PTI.

The defence council is expected to appeal against the verdict. “You cannot sentence somebody to death just to make an example in the society. Human rights is in tatters,” AP Singh told PTI. “Justice not done, we will file review petition after reading the order.” The two options for the defence include filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court, or a mercy petition with the President of India.

