Justice Hemant Gupta to take oath tomorrow as new Madhya Pradesh CJ

The newly appointed chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Hemant Gupta will take the oath of office and secrecy on Saturday at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal. Justice Gupta, who was the officiating chief justice of the Patna High Court earlier, was recently appointed as chief justice of the MP High Court.

“Governor Om Prakash Kohli will administer the oath of secrecy and office to the newly appointed chief justice of the MP High Court, Justice Hemant Gupta at Raj Bhavan tomorrow,” an official communique said. Justice Gupta succeeds Justice Rajendra Menon, who was the acting chief justice of the MP High Court since May 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now