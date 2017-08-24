Justice Gill Commisssion report submitted to CM Amarinder Singh

After receiving the report, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the home department to examine and implement the recommendations of the interim report of the Justice Gill Commission of Inquiry into false cases in a time-bound manner. (File Photo) After receiving the report, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the home department to examine and implement the recommendations of the interim report of the Justice Gill Commission of Inquiry into false cases in a time-bound manner. (File Photo)

Justice Mehtab Gill (retd) Commission in its voluminous interim report submitted to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has recommended compensation in 120 cases by the Investigating Officers(IOs) and not by the state and prosecution of 110 complainants for false complaints against accused.

The Commission investigated 178 cases under various sections of the IPC including rape, attempt to murder and brawl. The Commission received 4,200 complaints and has given relief to 120 accused implicated falsely.

The Commission also recommended the termination of DSP Gurmeet Singh, who was posted in Sadar Police Station in Khanna in 2007 for instigating a false case against an accused.

Justice Gill Commission was constituted to conduct an inquiry after several number of complaints of cases allegedly due to Akalis excesses. Gill said the Commission would require two years to investigate the rest of the cases. Gill said while recommending the compensation from IOs, he has suggested that the Department of Home and Justice to decide the quantum of compensation in these cases.

Out of total 178 cases, as many as 79 cases were concluded to be false by the Enforcement Department of the Centre. In another 19 cases, the Commission has recommended cancellation of FIR/withdrawal of case against the accused, and has recommended that the Home and Judicial Department should make a request to courts concerned, in a legal and proper manner, to cancel FIRs. In 16 other cases, the courts have held accused to be innocent,

He said the criterion of selecting 178 cases were those in which challan was not presented and courts had acquitted the accused, and those cases which were pending in the judicial courts have not been touched.

After receiving the report, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the home department to examine and implement the recommendations of the interim report of the Justice Gill Commission of Inquiry into false cases in a time-bound manner.

For follow-up action at the district level, the Department of Home may appoint the concerned District Magistrates and the District Attorneys as the Nodal Officers, the Chief Minister further directed in an official order issued soon after receiving the report. The Nodal Officers will report the follow-up action to the government through the Commission, the Chief Minister has instructed.

