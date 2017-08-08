Justice Dipak Misra to take over Jagdish Singh Khekar as CJI: Law Ministry

Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice Dipak Misra at a seminar in New Delhi. (File Photo/ Anil Sharma) Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice Dipak Misra at a seminar in New Delhi. (File Photo/ Anil Sharma)

Justice Dipak Misra will take over Justice Jagdish Singh Khekar as the next Chief Justice of India, the Law Ministry announced on Tuesday. Khekar will be retiring on August 27. An official notification announcing 63-year-old Misra’s appointment was issued by the Law Ministry on Tuesday evening.

Misra is one of the three judges on the Supreme Court bench which will begin hearing in the Ayodhya case on August 11.

He previously served as the chief justice of Patna and Delhi High courts. Misra began practicing as a lawyer at the Odisha High Court before becoming an additional judge. He elevated to the Supreme Court in 2011.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd