Justice Dipak Misra takes oath as the 45th Chief Justice of India

Justice Dipak Misra after taking oath as 45th CJI. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Justice Dipak Misra after taking oath as 45th CJI. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Justice Dipak Misra took oath as the 45th Chief Justice of India on Monday succeeding Chief Justice J S Khehar in India’s top court. Misra was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday morning. Misra who is the senior most judge in the top court will have a tenure of 14 months and will demit office in October 2018.

Misra who practiced constitutional, civil, criminal, revenue, service and sales tax matters at the Orissa High Court and the Service Tribunal began his career as an advocate in 1977. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Orissa High Court in 1996 and transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 1997. Misra became a permanent Judge towards the end of 1997. In 2009, Misra assumed the office of Chief Justice of Patna High Court and later became the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in 2010.

Misra in his long career has been credited with numerous notable verdicts, he headed the bench that dismissed Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon’s plea seeking a stay on his execution, as well as upholding the death sentence given to Nirbhaya’s killers. He is also know for issuing directions to Delhi Police to upload FIRs on their website within 24 hours of registration so the accused could download them and seek redressal of their grievances. He was equally strict against frivolous litigation.

Justice Misra takes oath of office at a time when Judiciary has taken some strong decisions in the country including the verdict on Triple Talaq and Right to Privacy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd