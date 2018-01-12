Justice Dhingra to head SIT that will reopen 1984 riots, 186 cases to be probed afresh

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Shiv Narayan Dhingra, will head a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) that will probe 186 cases in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, that were earlier recommended for closure by a government-appointed SIT.

A Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud, on Thursday cleared Justice Dhingra’s name to head the three-member team which will also comprise Abhishek Dular, a serving 2006 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, and retired IG rank officer Rajdeep Singh.

The court also directed the SIT to submit a status report in two months.

As Special Judge for POTA cases, Justice Dhingra had conducted the trial in the December 13, 2001, Parliament attack case and awarded death sentence to three of the convicts. He also headed a one-man panel which probed the Haryana land scam allegedly involving Robert Vadra.

Justice Dhingra had dealt with anti-Sikh riot cases as a trial court judge. In about 16 cases, his judgment had resulted in conviction of accused persons.

Dular, who has served as Superintendent of Police in Shimla, is currently on central deputation with the CBI, and has also probed the Bulandshahr highway gangrape case. The third member, Rajdeep Singh, a 1979 batch IPS officer, had recently retired as Special Director General of the BSF.

The SC on Wednesday decided to constitute the SIT to probe the cases after a supervisory body appointed by it found that the cases were closed without further investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App