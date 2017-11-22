Justice Dalveer Bhandari elected to ICJ: Congratulations pour in from across the world

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin speaks during a reception in the honour of Justice Dalveer Bhandari (L) at the United Nations in New York on Monday. (PTI Photo) India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin speaks during a reception in the honour of Justice Dalveer Bhandari (L) at the United Nations in New York on Monday. (PTI Photo)

India’s Justice Dalveer Bhandari was re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague for a second term on Monday, after Britain withdrew its candidate Christopher Greenwood. Bhandari, 70, secured 183 of 193 votes in the United Nations General Assembly and 15 votes in the United Nations Security Council to bag the last seat at the international court for a nine-year term.

On behalf of the country, Britain’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft, had congratulated India and expressed pleasure at seeing its “close friend” win. Later, UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson had said, “It is a fine thing that another common law judge has joined the International Court of Justice.” He added, “It has been the long-standing objective of UK foreign policy to support India in the United Nations.”

The US congratulated India as well. “We congratulate Judge Dalveer Bhandari of India for his re-election to the International Court of Justice, as well as the other candidates who were elected or re-elected,” a state department spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Russia congratulated India as well, adding that it demonstrated the strength of the global community. “My satisfaction is that the global community has demonstrated its strength. India’s victory has added strength to the international court,” Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

