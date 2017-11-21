Justice Dalveer Bhandari back in ICJ: PM Modi says ‘proud moment’ for India, congratulates Swaraj & team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Justice Dalveer Bhandari and Sushma Swaraj for making India proud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Justice Dalveer Bhandari and Sushma Swaraj for making India proud.

Describing Justice Dalveer Bhandari’s re-election to the International Court of Justice as a “proud moment” for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated him and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the success.

“I congratulate Justice Dalveer Bhandari on being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. His re-election is a proud moment for us,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also congratulated MEA staff and other members at India’s diplomatic mission for “their untiring efforts”. He has also expressed “deep gratitude” to all the members of UNGA and UNSC for their support.

Justice Bhandaro was re-elected to the last seat at the Hague-bas ed international court after Britain pulled out its candidate, Christopher Greenwood.

He had received 183-193 votes in the United National General Assembly and secured all 15 votes in the Security Council.

Sushma Swaraj has also congratulated Justice Bhandari after the win. ““Vande Matram — India wins election to the International Court of Justice. JaiHind. #ICJ,” she tweeted.

The UK will not have a judge on the bench of the ICJ for the first time in its 71-year history. Based in The Hague, the ICJ has a bench of 15 judges, five of whom are elected every three years for a nine-year term.

Established in 1945, the role of the ICJ is to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by states and to give advisory opinions on legal questions.

