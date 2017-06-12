Justice CS Karnan retires from Calcutta HC today, first to retire while being untraceable

Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan. (File Photo) Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan. (File Photo)

Calcutta High Court Judge Justice CS Karnan on Monday will become the first judge of a high court to retire while being untraceable. The controversial judge, in May this year, became the first sitting High Court judge to be convicted in a contempt of court case by the Supreme Court and was awarded a six-month sentence. Karnan, who turned 62 on Monday, was appointed Madras High Court judge in the year 2009, and was later transferred to West Bengal in the year 2016 by the Supreme Court.

Karnan, courted controversy in January 2017, after he named 20 sitting and retired Supreme Court and High Court judges of being corrupt. In May, a seven-judge bench sentenced the judge to six-months jail finding him guilty of contempt of court. The order came a day after Karnan had ordered the arrest of eight apex court judges. Before the West Bengal Police could arrest Karnan, the controversial judge reportedly left for Chennai and has been untraceable ever since.

Despite a team of West Bengal police stationed in Chennai, the police has been unable to apprehend Justice Karnan yet, even with the help of Tamil Nadu police. Because of the Supreme Court’s order, Justice Karnan will not receive a formal farewell and will not get a chance to give his farewell speech at the court, becoming the first high court judge to miss out on his farewell.

