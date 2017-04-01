Justice Ahmed sworn in as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court

Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed was today sworn in as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Governor N N Vohra administered the oath of office to Justice Ahmed at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. The Warrant of Appointment of Justice Ahmed, serving in Delhi High Court since December 2002, was read out by the Registrar Vigilance of the High Court.

Vohra congratulated Justice Ahmed, who will be the 33rd Chief Justice of the state, and wished him luck for his tenure. Born on 16th March, 1956, in Shillong (Meghalaya), Justice Ahmed enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1980 and started practicing in the Supreme Court and Delhi HC.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, her deputy Nirmal Singh, Speaker Kavinder Gupta, Legislative Council Chairman Haji Anayat Ali, and other state cabinet ministers were present on the occasion.

Serving and retired judges of the Supreme Court and J&K High Court, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, high-ranking civil, judicial and police officers, senior advocates, and friends and family members of Justice Ahmed were also present.

