Just like Hindu Marriage Act, there should be Muslim Marriage law: AIMWPLB’s Shaista Amber

AIMWPLB president Shaista Amber (L) and AIMPLB’s Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali. (Source: ANI photo) AIMWPLB president Shaista Amber (L) and AIMPLB’s Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali. (Source: ANI photo)

As the Supreme Court begins hearing a bundle of cases related to triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala Thursday, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) reiterated it was hopeful of protection from triple talaq.

“Just like how the Hindu Marriage Act exists, there should be a Muslim Marriage law too,” ANI quoted AIMWPLB president Shaista Amber, who is also a petitioner in the Supreme Court, as saying Thursday.

“Women these days are well-versed with Shariyat law and are not looking to modify but ensure protection against triple talaq”, Amber said.

Meanwhile, showing confidence in the upcoming verdict on the issue, AIMPLB’s Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said “we are confident that the verdict will be as per Constitution”.

Amber had earlier said the AIMPLB should not act like khap panchayat (kangaroo court) and has no right to impose its decisions on issues like ‘triple talaq’. The decision of the court and Parliament will finally be accepted.”

She had also said that three months counselling period mentioned in the Sharia (Islamic law) cannot be overlooked in the name of defending the law.

The Supreme Court has set up a unique five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar which includes judges of five different religion five different religions to indicate religious diversity in the court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd