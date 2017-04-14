Latest News
Junks PIL for CBI probe: Una flogging case not ‘rarest of the rare’ says Gujarat HC

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:April 14, 2017 6:01 am
Amit Jethva murder, gujarat, gujarat high court, gujarat news, Amit Jethva murder cbi, indian express, india news Gujarat High Court (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday, while dismissing a PIL seeking CBI investigation into the flogging of Dalit youths allegedly by a group of cow vigilantes at Una in Gir Somnath district on July 11 last year, said the case “doesn’t fall under the rarest of rare case”.

A division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi dismissed the petition stating that it was satisfied with the CID (Crime) investigation into the case. The bench held that the state government took the incident “very seriously and immediately” handed over the investigation to the CID (Crime).

