Junk food off Maharashtra school canteen shelves

All foods high in fat, salt and sugar such as cakes, candies and other junk food will be taken off the shelves of school canteens across Maharashtra.

The state education department issued the government resolution on Monday. “The decision is binding to all schools, including CBSE and ICSE schools,” said Education Secretary Nand Kumar. Principals in Mumbai schools welcomed the move.

The decision comes a year after the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development sent letters to states, asking them to ban such foods and encourage students to eat natural foods.

The resolution lists some food items not to be sold in canteens such as wafers , noodles, pizza, candies, chocolates, jams, jellies and aerated and non-aerated drinks, among others.

The state has instructed schools to make healthy substitutes available, such as chapati, rice, pulao and tamarind rice.

