Jungle Book redux: 8-year-old girl found living with monkeys in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

An eight-year-old girl was found living with a troop of monkeys in the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich. After being spotted by locals in the Motipur range of the sanctuary, a police team managed to rescue her in January, but not before overcoming stiff resistance from the monkeys. Currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bahraich, the girl is unable to communicate and screams whenever people go near her. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr D K Singh said this has resulted in problems in giving her proper treatment.

ASP Dinesh Tripathi said though there is no information about the girl, it appears from her behaviour that she has been living with the monkeys in the wild for a long time. Her curious condition came into limelight after visuals went viral on social media in the past couple of days, police said. “When rescued she had unkempt nails and hair and there were wounds all over her body…our priority as of now is to give her proper medical care and look for her parents”, the ASP added.

