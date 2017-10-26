Junaid murder case: HC notice to Haryana govt on father’s plea seeking transfer of probe to CBI

Junaid Khan, who was stabbed on June 22. (File Photo) Junaid Khan, who was stabbed on June 22. (File Photo)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the Haryana government on a petition seeking transfer of the investigation into the murder case of Haryana teenager Junaid Khan, who was stabbed to death on a train in June, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petition has been filed by Junaid’s father, Jalaluddin, saying the police so far has carried out a “seemingly casual and shoddy investigation” in the case and the probe has been “subverted in a calculated manner” to help the accused in the case. He has claimed that the investigation was getting influenced by “some high-ups” since it began and the police deliberately did not record the “correct statements” of the accused.

“The investigation was managed to minimise the damage to the accused and to ensure that most of them are released on bail and face no serious trial,” Jalaluddin said in the plea 15-year-old Junaid, his brother and two cousins were attacked on a Mathura-bound train in June by a mob, which had also hurled communal slurs at the victims. The teenager was stabbed to death by the mob and thrown off the train.

“It is a clear case of deliberate distortion of true facts in the course of investigation and provides a clear illustration of the subversion of the investigating functioning of various persons engaged in the task of investigation. The true facts have been derailed by introducing calculated distortions, discrepancies and contradictions,” Jalaludin’s counsel said.

