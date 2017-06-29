Junaid murder: Brutal, atrocious act, deal firmly with those responsible, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Muslim teen on board a Mathura-bound train, and sought action against the culprits. “Any incident of such nature is condemnable. It is brutal, atrocious. It will not be acceptable at all. People who are responsible for the same should be identified and dealt with very firmly,” Naidu told reporters.

Junaid (15) was stabbed to death while his brothers were injured by a mob, which also hurled communal slurs at them on board a Mathura-bound train as they headed home to Ballabhgarh after Eid shopping in Delhi.

On Monday, Naidu’s colleague, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said what happened was “absolutely wrong”.

“It is completely wrong. It should never have happened. I condemn the incident. The Chief Minister has said that the state will do everything to nab the culprits. Some people have been arrested,” Prasad told The Indian Express.

Prasad rejected criticism that the central government was silent on the incidents of lynching in which minorities were the victims. “The Prime Minister rejected them (gau rakshaks targeting Dalits and Muslims), saying they were fake cow-protectors. He said that those assaulters could attack him instead of Dalits,” he said.

