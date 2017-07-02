Marked increase in criminal activities under BJP rule: Congress

Latest News
Junaid was stabbed to death while his brothers -- Hashim and Sakir -- were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled communal slurs against them on board the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations.

By: PTI | Faridabad | Updated: July 2, 2017 10:50 pm
Hitting out at the NDA-led Central government, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said it failed to perform its primal duty of eliminating fascist forces and that law and order has gone for a toss under its 3-year rule. “The law and order has gone for a toss under the three years of BJP rule at the Centre. There has been a marked increase in the number of rape, murder, loot and lynching incidents,” he told reporters at Faridabad. Surjewala visited the kin of 17-year-old Junaid who was killed by a mob on board a Mathura-bound train recently. He called for justice to the family of Junaid and said strict action should be taken against the culprits so that such a “dastardly act” was never repeated.

Other Congress leaders also accompanied Surjewala.

Junaid was stabbed to death while his brothers — Hashim and Sakir — were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled communal slurs against them on board the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations.

