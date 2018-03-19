Junaid lynching case: SC to re-examine father’s plea for CBI probe, stays trial in Faridabad court

In June last year, Junaid, his brother and two cousins were attacked on a Mathura-bound train by a mob, which also hurled communal slurs at them. The teenager was stabbed to death during the attack. In June last year, Junaid, his brother and two cousins were attacked on a Mathura-bound train by a mob, which also hurled communal slurs at them. The teenager was stabbed to death during the attack.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to re-examine the appeal for a CBI investigation into the murder of 15-year-old Junaid Khan on board a Mathura-bound train in June last year, two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the plea filed by the victim’s father.

The apex court also stayed the trial in the Faridabad court and sought a reply from both the Haryana government and the investigative agency on the plea filed by the victim’s father Jalaluddin.

The court’s decision came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the appeal against the single-bench judgment that had rejected the father’s plea for a CBI probe in the case. The division bench had dismissed the plea on the question of maintainability and the family was then given two week’s time to approach the Supreme Court.

The CBI had also refused to take over the investigation, last year, on grounds that the case did not fall within the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for transfer from the state police. The central investigating agency said that it was overburdened with cases entrusted to it by various courts and state governments, besides bank frauds, economic offences and anti-corruption cases. “State Police of Haryana is well equipped and has the requisite resources at its command to conduct investigation of the case properly under supervision of senior officers. The case has, in fact, been chargesheeted by Haryana Police, with six accused having been arrested, out of which two are still in judicial custody,” the reply filed by CBI counsel Sumeet Goel said.

In June last year, Junaid, his brother and two cousins were attacked on a Mathura-bound train by a mob, which also hurled communal slurs at them. The teenager was stabbed to death during the attack.

Six accused — Naresh Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Rameshwar Dass, Pardeep Kumar, Chander Parkash and Gaurav Sharma — are facing trial in the case. At least 15 prosecution witnesses have already been examined by the trial court.

