Junaid lynching case: He admitted to stabbing once news appeared, say brother

Naresh Kumar, the main accused in the murder of 15-year-old Junaid Khan, is the son of a farmer who served in the Army for seven years, a visit to his village, Bhamrola in Palwal, revealed Sunday. The eldest of three brothers, Kumar is fond of painting and has studied up to Class XII in a government school. Last year, Kumar and one of his brothers, Suresh, told their father, Inder Singh, to stop working and let them take over household responsibilities.

“They said ‘papa, you have worked your whole life, now we are grown up. You rest, let us work and bring in the money’. I did not know then that I would pay such a high price for letting them go beyond our village for work,” said Singh, who got his sons jobs as security guards in Delhi through acquaintances.

For the last one year, Kumar and Suresh would take the train to Delhi and back. On June 22, Suresh claimed he was in the adjoining coach when the argument which eventually killed Junaid broke out.

“The train was very crowded, so we got into different coaches. It was when Naresh came home that he told us about a fight on the train. But he confessed to wielding the knife only the next morning, when the news appeared in the papers,” Suresh claimed.

Suresh also said his brother is an artist. “He has contributed a lot to the village in terms of art and has made many drawings, including some promoting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He is a good man. He admitted to us that he stabbed those boys, but it was an act of self-defence and should be treated as such,” he claimed.

Singh also reiterated the “self-defence” theory, saying, “We want an investigation that is fair for everyone. If Naresh is guilty, he should be punished, but the truth should also come out.”

