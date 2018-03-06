Junaid Khan lynching: HC division bench junks family plea for CBI probe

Junaid Khan was attacked on a Mathura-bound train by a mob last June (File Photo) Junaid Khan was attacked on a Mathura-bound train by a mob last June (File Photo)

A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by murdered teenager Junaid Khan’s family against the single-bench judgment that had rejected their plea for a CBI probe in the case. The family has now been given two week’s time to approach the Supreme Court. The division bench dismissed the plea on the question of maintainability.

The Haryana government had argued that a division bench of the high court cannot hear an appeal against the single-bench judgment in a matter of criminal jurisdiction. The stay on the trial before the Faridabad court will, however, continue.

In June last year, 15-year-old Junaid, his brother and two cousins were attacked on a Mathura-bound train by a mob, which also hurled communal slurs at them. The teenager was stabbed to death during the attack.

On December 5, 2017, the murder trial was stayed by a division bench of the high court after Junaid’s father Jalaluddin filed an appeal against an earlier single bench judgment that had dismissed their plea for a CBI probe.

Opposing the appeal, the agency had last week told the high court that the trial in the case was at a “crucial point” and that the Haryana police was “well-equipped” to investigate the case.

Six accused — Naresh Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Rameshwar Dass, Pardeep Kumar, Chander Parkash and Gaurav Sharma — are facing trial in the case. At least 15 prosecution witnesses have already been examined by the trial court.

