Junaid Khan lynching: Haryana police ‘well equipped’ to probe case, we are not needed, says CBI

Opposing the appeal filed by murdered teenager Junaid Khan’s family, who sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his killing, the agency told the Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday that trial in the case was at a “crucial point” and that the Haryana police was “well equipped” to investigate the case.

Fifteen-year-old Junaid, his brother and two cousins were attacked on a Mathura-bound train by a mob, which also hurled communal slurs at them. The teenager was stabbed to death during the attack in June, 2017.

The murder trial was stayed by a division bench of the High Court in December after Junaid’s father Jalaluddin filed an appeal against an earlier single bench judgment, which dismissed their plea for a CBI probe.

“The chargesheet has already been filed before the concerned court at Faridabad and proceeding of trial is at a crucial stage in prosecution evidence,” said CBI in its response filed through counsel Sumeet Goel.

CBI also told the High Court that “the State Police of Haryana is well equipped and has the requisite resources at its command to conduct investigation of the case properly under supervision of senior officers”. It has also said the agency was already “over burdened” with investigations of cases handed to it by various courts.

The HC division bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and BS Walia adjourned the hearing till Wednesday. The murder trial is listed for hearing before the Additional Sessions Court in Faridabad on Thursday.

Six men are on trial for the murder – Naresh Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Rameshwar Dass, Pardeep Kumar, Chander Parkash and Gaurav Sharma. At least 15 prosecution witnesses have already been examined by the trial court before the HC stay order on December 5, 2017.

A single-bench of the HC while hearing of the bail plea of an accused in October last year, had ordered the lower court to complete trial in the case within five months.

In his appeal to the division bench, Jalaluddin said, “The judgement under appeal has been passed while absolutely excluding the consideration that the transaction resulting into the death of an innocent 16-year-old boy belonging to the minority community and serious injuries to others was a totally one sided affair,”

In October, Jalaluddin had approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe, alleging police had carried out a “seemingly casual and shoddy investigation” in the case and the probe had been “subverted in a calculated manner” to help the accused.

