Junaid Khan lynching: Haryana AG asks AAG Naveen Kaushik to resign

In connection with the Junaid Khan murder trial case, Haryana Advocate General on Wednesday asked Additional Advocate General (AAG) Naveen Kaushik to resign. Kaushik had allegedly assisted the defence counsel in the case. He was among the first lawyers to be selected on the government panel when the BJP came to power in the state in 2014.

Kaushik, against whom the Faridabad’s Sessions Judge has sought action for “suggesting questions to be put to the witnesses” at the trial, has maintained that he had nothing to do with the proceedings of the case. He claims he was there only to help his lawyer friend, who had moved an application before the trial court that evidence should be recorded in Hindi. Also Read: Haryana law officer ticked off by trial court linked to RSS outfit

Kaushik has been associated with the RSS since his childhood, as per his own admission, and is organising secretary of the Bharatiya Bhasha Abhiyan in the north region for the last two-and-a-half years. He is also associated with the Chandigarh unit of Adhivakta Parishad, an RSS-affiliated advocates’ organisation.

(With inputs from ENS)

