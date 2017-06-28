Junaid Khan lynching: Haryana Police arrest four in connection with murder

In a big breakthrough in the lynching of Junaid Khan, Haryana Police arrested four accused in connection with the case, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The arrests come a day after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.
Earlier today, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu condemned the stabbing. “Any incident of such nature is condemnable. It is brutal, atrocious. It will not be acceptable at all. People who are responsible for the same should be identified and dealt very firmly,” Naidu told reporters outside the Parliament.
Last week, 15-year-old Junaid was stabbed to death while returning from Delhi along with his two brothers after Eid shopping. An argument over train seats escalated and religious slurs were hurled at the brothers. A day after the incident, police took into custody a 35-year-old man who claimed that he was in a inebriated condition when he stabbed Junaid. The man, identified as Ramesh Kumar, also claimed that he was egged on by the crowd inside the train.
Faridabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (Government Railway Police) Mohinder Singh had said the police were scanning CCTV footage to identify the killers. “We are trying to procure the CCTV footage from various points which may help us in nabbing the remaining accused,” he had said. The police also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for those providing credible information related to the case.
On Eid, residents of Ballabhgarh wore black armbands in protest against the killing. The murder triggered pan-India protests under the banner ‘Not in my name’.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 28, 2017 at 6:14 pmJust because the boy is muslim and he is lynched, the blame cannot be on a hindu community. The hindu community is like no other in respecting youths irrationally, and appreciating those pursuing education even if it is madarsa studies. Even if the boy provokes a fight by saying that he has cut a cow as part of a feast, the hindus in the train won't make more headlines but would get angry on hearing this. Anger in protecting a cow is auspicious. The anger is to protect, not to attack.Reply
- Jun 28, 2017 at 5:59 pmWhy is the police arresting innocent people ? these people were only standing peacefully and helplessly holding a knife. It is Junaid who repeatedly jumped on their knife while simultaneously chanting "Pak1stan zindabad ". Those who were arrested must be released immediately .Reply
- Jun 28, 2017 at 5:57 pm"Earlier today, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu condemned the stabbing. “Any incident of such nature is condemnable. It is brutal, atrocious. It will not be acceptable at all. People who are responsible for the same should be identified and dealt very firmly,” Naidu told reporters outside the Parliament." Sorry all who at the helm of the present regime, you all are uttering the same since 2014 May, but these words are only cyanide coated chocolates. How long you regime will cheat the Indians like this...? How long you will kill them one by one...? How long we will weep for those who are lynched and killed by the government sponsored lynchers ...?Reply
- Jun 28, 2017 at 5:39 pmWhy this bloodshed when myself and him, belong to same human race. Even a lion does not kill another lion. As being part of majority community, we should protect and care of minority communities, as an elder brother cares for his younger brother. I pray to God that, these killers are re-born as Muslims in their next birth, so that they feel the pain of oppression themselves.Reply
- Jun 28, 2017 at 5:34 pmAll the four will be let loose for lack of convincing evidence. The murder mystery will thus remain buried in the police archives.Reply
- Jun 28, 2017 at 5:32 pmThese terrorists should be hanged and if found having association with RSS or VHP or other terrorist organizations, same should be banned.Reply
- Jun 28, 2017 at 5:27 pm5 Hindus from same family are killed in north , no publicity for their death, but when landa Muslim does any crime and punished, medi amakes outcry against Hindus. We must teach lesson to indina media. Hindus get unitedReply
- Jun 28, 2017 at 5:32 pmISIS Terrorist are also growing now in India, may be due to Dirty Nehru-Ambedkar Laws Like No Common Civil Code?? After Gifting Best Lands of Pak Bangla to Muslims as per their demands rest India Lands are mainly for Hindu 0.7 Buddha. But Pseudo Secular hi-Nehru Allowed Muslims to stay here? That has created all such serious problems for Hindus even in India Today!! in 1947 Hindu Population in Pak was 27 Bangladesh was 30 . Now not even 5 Hindu remained there. Better Change Dirty Laws Done by pseudo secular Nehru-Ambedkar like No Common civil code? Else till then cancel Hindu 1-wife Act Law done by Buddha Ambedkar. Revert Mr.Ambedkar Laws. Allow 2-shadi written Talak for Hindu. And force China 1-child Law to Muslim brothers for next 70 years. That shall help Muslims to prosper like China! Stop Education in Madrassah, teach muslims with Hindu in common. Teach Muslim Girls Tennis from Sania Mirza!! Gift Reservation for Muslim Women in BC Quota instead of Ambedkar caste.Reply
- Jun 28, 2017 at 5:32 pmMay God bless you and heal you of your hatred.Reply
- Jun 28, 2017 at 6:06 pmWhat is this your hatred. In the US a person who believed republicans were haters killed 4 with a gun. He believed that he had love in him filled all the way upto his nect. Please stop labelling others as haters. If a mother in kashmir shows anger at separatists while protecting her kid, you will label her as hater? Will you? If all mothers can protect their children from separatists in kashmir with their anger and fiery eyes, the state will require lot less of our forces there. Regarding case of junaid khan, just because he a muslim and lynched, we cannot accuse the majority community which is hindu.
- Jun 28, 2017 at 6:19 pmHatred is in your kuran, may you throw kuran in toilet for its hate contents which created barbarism of Isis and al queda.
- Jun 28, 2017 at 5:26 pmयोजना ✔मोदी जी द्वारा चलाए गए डिजिटल इन्डिया से जुड़े और 15,000 - 50,000 रुपए ✔अब कोई नही रहेगा बेरोज़गार और नही करेगा कोई बेरोज़गार आत्महत्या ✔क्योंकि अब आ गई है 21वीं सदी की सबसे बड़ी रोज़गार क्रांति ✔हमारा सपना पूरे भारत को ही नही पूरी दुनिया को डिजिटल इंडिया से जोड़ना सबका साथ सबका विकास ➡शुरुवात कैसे करे ✔C.h.a.m.p`C.a.s.h को प्ले स्टोर से इन्स्टल करे, और साइन अप करे, $1 डॉलर बोनस : 468942 ➡चैलेंज को पूरा करे ➡और इंकम करनी शुरू करे 👇🏻इसे जरूर नोट कर ले👇🏻 : 468942 ........................ JdhbjdjdjnxhdjjdkReply
- Load More Comments