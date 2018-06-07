Junaid Khan lynching: Faridabad court denies bail to main accused

15-year-old Junaid Khan was allegedly lynched by a mob on board a train in June last year. 15-year-old Junaid Khan was allegedly lynched by a mob on board a train in June last year.

A Sessions Court in Faridabad has dismissed the bail plea of main accused in the Junaid Khan murder case while stating that the allegations against him are of serious nature and “there is every possibility for pressurising of the prosecution witnesses” in case he is granted bail.

“The accused cannot take the ground of parity for the reason that he has been shown as the main accused and the causing of injuries with sharp edge weapon have been attributed to the present accused,” Additional Sessions Judge Narendra Sharma said in his order while dismissing the bail plea of Naresh Kumar, who is facing murder charges in the case.

The judge in the order also mentioned that he has found substance in the prosecution argument that mere long custody does not make the accused entitled to bail.

Naresh Kumar has been in judicial custody since July 8, 2017. His counsel had argued that he has been falsely implicated in the case and co-accused have been granted bail by the courts, including the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The trial in the murder case is currently under stay on orders of the Supreme Court. Junaid’s father has sought a CBI probe in the case.

15-year-old Junaid, his brother and two cousins were attacked in June 2017 on a Mathura-bound train. While the teenager was stabbed to death during the attack, it is alleged that communal slurs were also hurled at them.

Naresh Kumar is facing charges under Sections 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 323 voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 301 (culpable homicide), 302 (murder) and other provisions of IPC before the trial court.

Naresh is the only accused who is now behind bars in the case. Five other accused in the case have already been granted bail by courts. This was the second bail plea of accused Naresh before the trial court. He had earlier withdrawn his first bail plea in April.

