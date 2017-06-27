Ravi Shankar Prasad, Haryana CM Khattar condemn killing of Junaid Khan

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo. Files) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo. Files)

Condemning the killing of 15-year-old Junaid Khan on a Mathura-bound train in Faridabad, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday said what happened was “absolutely wrong”. “It is completely wrong. It should never have happened. I condemn the incident. The chief minister has said the state will do everything to nab the culprits. Some people have been arrested,” Prasad told The Indian Express. He said the killing of Deputy SP Mohammad Ayub Pandit in Srinagar was equally condemnable. “It was reprehensible that he was killed on a pious day while on duty,” he said.

Pandit was dragged inside the Jamia Masjid compound in Srinagar and murdered by a mob after he had been identified as a police officer while on duty on Shab-e-Qadr.

Prasad rejected criticism that the central government was silent on incidents of lynching in which minorities were victims. “The Prime Minister rejected them (gau rakshaks targeting Dalits and Muslims), saying they were fake cow-protectors. He said that those assaulters could attack him instead of Dalits,” he said.

In Chandigarh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar broke his silence on the Faridabad killing and “condemned” the incident.

“The police have arrested an accused involved in the Junaid killing case, and a search is on to nab others. The state government has already provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family,” Khattar told reporters.

He said the family was given a cheque of Rs 5 lakh by the District Red Cross and the Wakf Board chairman had also announced another Rs 5 lakh and a job for one of Junaid’s brothers.

“The CM condemned the incident and urged people to maintain peace in the state,” a government statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App