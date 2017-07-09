Junaid lynching case: Main accused worked as a security guard in Delhi

Ballabhgarh lynching case: The 30-year-old main accused was a resident of district Palwal in Haryana, and worked as a private security guard in a firm in Delhi.(ANI Photo) Ballabhgarh lynching case: The 30-year-old main accused was a resident of district Palwal in Haryana, and worked as a private security guard in a firm in Delhi.(ANI Photo)

A day after Haryana Police claimed to have arrested the main accused in the killing of Junaid Khan on-board a Mathura-bound train, a senior police official on Sunday said that the accused worked as a security guard in Delhi and has confessed to having stabbed the Muslim youth, according to news agency PTI. The prime accused who was on the run since June 22, was arrested from Dhule district of Maharashtra within a fortnight of committing the crime.

According to Superintendent of Police (Railways) Kamaldeep Goyal, the 30-year-old main accused was a resident of district Palwal in Haryana, and worked as a private security guard in a firm in Delhi. Identified as Naresh Rakh, the accused was brought to Faridabad from Dhule late Saturday night.

The killing of 17-year-old Junaid on June 22, had triggered a nationwide outrage. On the claim of the Junaid’s brothers that they were called “beef eaters” by the accused, Goyal said, “No such thing has come to the fore during the main accused’s questioning so far.”

“During his questioning so far, the main accused has confessed to having stabbed Junaid and attacking his brothers. He would be produced before a court here and his police remand would be sought. His consent will be sought for Test Identification Parade before the court,” Goyal added.

The weapon used for stabbing has not been recovered so far, he said, adding the accused told the police that the knife, with which he attacked Junaid, was in his possession. “It is an open investigation and only after thorough interrogation of the accused will the complete sequence of events in the case come to fore,” Goyal said about the sequence of events which led to Junaid’s killing.

“Time limit for this investigation cannot be fixed. Whatever facts we could share have been shared, but in the interest of investigation revealing more facts at this stage will not be appropriate. We will share these facts as and when they become clear,” he added.

According to a PTI report, when asked about the facts that have emerged with the arrest of five accused earlier, Goyal said that the probe is ongoing. “The main accused has been arrested yesterday only… I am repeating that it is an open investigation, what was the sequence of events, what exactly led to murder of Junaid, will become known after main accused’s interrogation,” he said.

Goyal further said that it was difficult for them to crack the case as thousands of people travel from Delhi to Mathura daily on the local train and that many things regarding the case will become clear once the accused is taken to police remand and interrogated. “Different type of methodologies were adopted by the police department and it is culmination of all those continuous efforts by the police. Which technique exactly led to the arrest of this accused, I am not going to reveal, but a lot of aspects of the investigation were touched by police..,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents have demanded capital punishment for the main accused. The victim was stabbed to death while he was returning to his home in Ballabgarh after finishing Eid shopping in Delhi with his brothers. His body was later dumped close to Asaoti village in Faridabad district. The fight between the victim and his brothers and the accused in the train started at Okhla railway station in Delhi while the stabbing took place at a station Ballabgarh onwards.

“My son was innocent. I lost him as no one came to his help. While exemplary punishment should be given to all accused involved in the case, I demand that the main accused who stabbed Junaid should be hanged,” Junaid’s mother told at her village in Ballabgarh today.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd