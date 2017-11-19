Jump in H1N1 cases raises alarm at Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Science

(Picture for representational purpose) (Picture for representational purpose)

Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of H1N1 virus cases amid fears of the infection spreading in the next three months. Dr A G Ahanger, Director SKIMS, said there have been 24 positive cases of H1N1 so far, and seven people have died from the virus.

As per the advisory issued by the Directorate of Health Services, Ahanger said, Kashmiris are being advised to seek medical help if they contract flu-like symptoms. He said the coming three months (December, January, and February) are going to be crucial as the number of positive cases might increase.

He, however, said there was no reason to panic as the patients who recently died were also suffering from other ailments. “Those who lost their lives were infected with H1N1 but there were other comorbidities like leukaemia, malignancies, sepsis acute respiratory syndrome, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) which led to the weakness in their immune system. And their deaths can be attributed to H1N1 infection,” he said.

In a note caution, he advised that the H1N1 vaccine should not be taken without the occurrence of desired symptoms. “The vaccine is to be taken only after there is a present of certain symptoms, patients who are on immune suppressor drugs are advised to take it,” he said.

