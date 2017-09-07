Jump in assets between elections: Apex court seeks to know action taken against lawmakers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to furnish details of action initiated against lawmakers, some of whose assets have jumped by over “500 per cent” between elections. (File) The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to furnish details of action initiated against lawmakers, some of whose assets have jumped by over “500 per cent” between elections. (File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to furnish details of action initiated against lawmakers, some of whose assets have jumped by over “500 per cent” between elections. A bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)’s affidavit in the case was incomplete while hearing NGO Lok Prahiri’s petition seeking direction for politicians to disclose sources of income in their nomination papers. “Is this the attitude of the Government of India? What have you done till now?” the bench asked as the government said it was favoured electoral reforms.

The comments came as the Centre’s counsel referred to the affidavit about the alleged jump in assets as declared in the nomination papers. “When an affidavit was placed before this court, all information about any inquiry going on should (have) been placed,” the bench said, while ordering a fresh affidavit by September 12. “You better file a detailed affidavit. This affidavit which you have filed is nothing but typed papers. Do not make vague statements. If the CBDT has taken some action, please disclose what action has been taken.’’

The bench noted the government was saying it was not averse to reform and added necessary information should be there on record. “… what is the action taken. If you think some information should not be made public… give us that in a sealed cover and tell us why you do not want to make it public.’’

The Centre called free and fair polls integral to democracy and added it would welcome any direction. “This is a non-adversarial litigation and the impending orders by this court will help the process of electoral reform,” the Centre’s counsel told the court. “Clean elections are necessary and integral for the survival of democracy.’’

The lawyer said the Centre had implemented the Election Commission’s suggestions on disclosure of assets of candidates’ spouses. He added there are no directions about the dependents of candidates. The counsel said maximum three months will be needed to consider suggested changes to the Representation of the People Act as stakeholders like political parties, the Law Commission etc have to be consulted.

