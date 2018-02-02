Judiciary capable of handling ‘internal matters’: Govt

PM Narendra Modi addressing a gathering at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi addressing a gathering at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The government on Friday made it clear in Parliament that it will keep away from the tussle between the Chief Justice of India and the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, saying the judiciary is capable of handling its “internal matters”.

Responding to three separate questions in the Rajya Sabha on the “rift” in the higher judiciary, the government said it has not received any information about it from the Supreme Court. Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary replied in a negative when asked whether the government has “assessed the impact of the rift” in the apex court.

“Judiciary being an independent organ under the Indian Constitution, is capable of handling its internal matters. The government is committed to the independence of judiciary,” he said in a written reply to one of the questions.

Four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court had virtually revolted against CJI Dipak Misra in January, raising several issues, including assigning of cases in the apex court. Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph have now been allocated important cases as per the new roster made public by the apex court.

