Journalist Vinod Verma’s judicial custody extended till November 27

A Raipur court on Monday extended the judicial custody of journalist Vinod Verma till November 27, news agency ANI reported. Verma, a former BBC journalist and member of the Editors’ Guild, was arrested for allegedly possessing and intending to disseminate a “sex CD” of Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat and for alleged extortion. He was booked under provisions of the I-T Act

On November 7, a lower court in Raipur had rejected Verma’s bail plea.

Verma’s advocate Faisal Rizvi said, “The judge rejected the bail on the grounds that the charges were serious, and the arguments that we made should be debated during the trial and not at this stage.” The lawyer said they would now move the sessions court for bail.

While BJP had claimed there was evidence to prove that the CD was morphed, the Congress has accused the government of intimidation.

