Judges use interactive digital devices as part of efforts to go paperless

Chief justice of India J S Khehar and justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday used interactive digital devices to scan records of fresh cases during a hearing as part of the Supreme Court’s efforts to go paperless. “We are learning… but it is easier to function without paper files,” Khehar, who has been very keen about the digitisation drive, told lawyers. “It is good for you (lawyers) as we are not in a hurry. Those heaps of files brought us in a hurry. But now we hear you in a relaxed manner as we do not see those files.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the paperless project to implement the Integrated Case Management System Information System (ICMIS) on May 10. Kehar had then said that the plan will be in place when the court reopens after recess. But the ICMIS has been partially implemented.

In a statement on Sunday, the Supreme Court had said that the project will be implemented “gradually as it will be (a) new method for judges and advocates”. It added that initially judges of the first five courts will access fresh matters using the digital platform. Two help desks have been set up at the court to provide information about the ICMIS implementation.

