Judges of Northeast HCs not entitled to special allowances: Law minister

Judges posted at the four high courts in the Northeast are not entitled to a special monetary allowance extended to officers of the Northeast cadre of all-India services, the law ministry has told the Gauhati High Court citing recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. “… The proposal for grant of additional monetary incentive allowance to the judges of high courts of northeastern states has not been agreed to,” the Department of Justice in the law ministry has informed the registrar general of the Gauhati High Court.

Referring to a September 2015 judgement of the Supreme Court on the issue, the Department of Justice said the matter was again referred to the Department of Personnel and Training for their views. “However, they have clarified that the Seventh Pay Commission has not recommended to extend (the) special allowance granted to all-India services officers to any other service and the government has accepted the recommendation,” the letter, sent on November 27, said.

The special allowance at the rate of 25 per cent of their basic salary in addition to other perks is granted to all-India services officers of the Northeast cadre to motivate them for a “longer period”, the letter pointed out. The cumulative working strength of the high courts of Gauhati, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura is 24 judges. The approved strength, on the other hand, is 37 — a shortfall of 13 judges, according to latest law ministry data.

