Judges bribery scandal: SC overturns two-judge bench order directing hearing by Constitution bench

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said neither a two-judge, nor a three-judge bench can direct the CJI to constitute a specific bench. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said neither a two-judge, nor a three-judge bench can direct the CJI to constitute a specific bench.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Friday junked an order by its two-judge bench directing that a five-judge Constitution bench hear case regarding the judges bribery scandal. Rejecting the earlier order, the bench said the CJI alone has power to decide what bench should hear the matter. The two-judge bench had directed the five-judge bench, comprising senior-most judges, to probe allegations of bribes being paid to allegedly influence verdicts in the top court.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which assembled urgently at 3 PM, said neither a two-judge, nor a three-judge bench can direct the CJI to constitute a specific bench. The bench, also comprising Justices R K Agrawal, Arun Mishra, Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, annulled yesterday’s order of the bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer directing the constitution of a bench of five senior-most judges of the apex court to hear the matter.

The larger bench took strong exception to the order passed by the two-judge bench and said no bench can take up a matter unless allocated by the CJI who “is the master of the court.” The CJI-headed bench said allocation of matters by the CJI was the principle of law, judicial discipline and the decorum of the court.

The CJI told advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for NGO ‘Campaign for Judicial Accountability’ and advocate Kamini Jaiswal, that he has levelled “wild allegations” against him (Justice Misra) in a matter in which CBI had lodged a corruption case. Upset with the CJI, Prashant Bhushan then walked out of court complaining he was not being given chance to speak.

Earlier in the day, the matter was listed before a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, which had referred it before the five-judge bench as ordered yesterday by a bench headed by Justice Chelameswar. The bench termed the allegations of bribes taken in the name of judges as “very serious” and asserted that no one would be allowed to “impure the stream of justice.” The two-judge bench has said that nobody can undermine the importance of the case.

“CBI has raided and the case is lodged. No one can undermine the importance of this case. This matter is very serious. Our endeavour is that nobody impures the stream of justice. Whoever, how mighty he is, cannot evade law. Justice needs to be delivered,” the bench said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd