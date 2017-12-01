Judges bribery case: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking SIT probe

Supreme Court of India (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Supreme Court of India (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed another plea filed by a non-government organisation seeking an Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged judicial corruption involving a blacklisted Lucknow medical college. An apex court bench comprising justices R K Agrawal, Arun Mishra and A M Khanwilkar also imposed a cost of Rs 25 lakh on the petitioner NGO – Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), which had sought an SIT probe into the matter.

The top court had earlier dismissed a similar plea, which made similar allegations filed by advocate Kamini Jaiswal. The petition had claimed that allegations of bribery were levelled for securing settlement of cases relating to medical colleges in which retired Orissa High Court judge, Ishrat Masroor Quddusi, is also an accused.

In its FIR, the CBI on September 19 had named several persons including former Orissa High Court judge Ishrat Masroor Quddusi who is an accused in an alleged corruption case. Quddusi was arrested along with Lucknow-based Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences’ chairman B P Yadav, his son Palash Yadav and three others. The judge was later released on bail.

Earlier on November 10, a five-judge constitution bench chaired by CJI Dipak Misra had ruled that “no judge can take up a matter on his own, unless allocated by the chief justice of India, as he is the master of the roster”.

