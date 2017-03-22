Judge selection: ‘Should ask yourself if you are picking right persons’

SUPREME COURT judge J Chelameswar on Tuesday said it was for every person to ask himself whether he was helping pick the right person as judges. “Whether we are picking the best possible material for the Bench is a question each person needs to answer for themselves… if I want my children and grandchildren to live in this country with dignity, I need to protect this institution,” said Justice Chelameswar, as he addressed a gathering at a book release.

The book titled ‘Rethinking Judicial Reforms — Reflections on Indian Legal System’ has been authored by Kerala Advocate Kaleeswaram Raj.

The judge said: “At the fag end of my journey in this profession (I have a year and two months in the Supreme Court), I am a sad man.” He then went on to state that there “can never be a final word” on the issue of judicial appointments and that it was for all stakeholders to judge for themselves.

