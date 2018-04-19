Judge Loya’s death case: Rahul Gandhi used judiciary for ‘character assassination’ of Amit Shah, says BJP

Judge Loya case: The BJP mounted an attack on the Congress saying Rahul Gandhi was the “invisible” hand behind the petitions. (File) Judge Loya case: The BJP mounted an attack on the Congress saying Rahul Gandhi was the “invisible” hand behind the petitions. (File)

Hitting out at Congress president after the Supreme Court rejected pleas to probe the death of Special CBI Judge B H Loya, the BJP Thursday said Rahul Gandhi tried to use the judiciary for “character assassination” of BJP national president Amit Shah. It said Rahul Gandhi is the “invisible” hand behind all this. Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the public interest litigation regarding the Judge Loya case as a “political interest litigation”, and charged that Gandhi and his party were behind it.

Rahul Gandhi should “apologise” and be “ashamed” for his conspiracy to target Amit Shah, and Indian judiciary and democracy, he added. Patra alleged that Gandhi was trying to settle political scores through the Judge Loya controversy. “The Congress engages in all sorts of conspiracies after its ruling family loses power, he alleged and added the attempt to use judiciary for political purposes was a “new low” in Indian politics.”

Also Read | Petitions for death probe veiled attempt to attack judiciary, says SC

Calling for an apology from the opposition, BJP leader Jitendra Singh said, “If you’re doubting the credentials of the judiciary, then you are also doubting the credentials of all the investigations & evidences. I think Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Amit Shah.”

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the petitions were an attempt to malign senior leaders of the party. “An attempt to malign senior leaders of the party has failed, its clear that the judiciary cannot be made a field for political battles,” he said.

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the verdict has “exposed” the Congress once again. “Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country. They have tried to create such an environment that develops negative emotions in people for the govt.”

Also Read | Congress reaction to SC verdict on Judge Loya case

The issue of Loya’s death had come under the spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister had fuelled suspicion about the circumstances surrounding it and its link to the Sohrabuddin encounter case, which he was hearing before he died.

Shah was an accused in the case but was later discharged. Several activists and opposition parties had alleged foul play in his death. While dismissing the plea for an independent probe, the top court today said that with these petitions it becomes clear that “a real attempt and a frontal attack was made on the independence of the judiciary”. The apex court also “said frivolous and motivated litigation has been filed to settle political rivalry.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd