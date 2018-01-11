Judge Loya PIL mentioned in Bombay High Court

The Bombay Lawyers’ Association on Wednesday mentioned before the Bombay High Court a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent inquiry into circumstances in which the death of former sessions court judge Brijgopal Loya took place in December 2014 in Nagpur.

The judge was then presiding over the CBI court hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. As per records, judge Loya died of a cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014. The division bench of Justices S C Dhamadhikari and Bharati Dangre will hear the matter on January 23.

