Judge Loya verdict: Opposition renews bid for impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra, to meet Venkaiah Naidu today

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling out an independent probe into the death of CBI Special Judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya, Opposition leaders have decided to resume their efforts towards impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, and are expected to meet Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday afternoon.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who played a central role in collecting signatures of MPs from several parties, will hold a meeting with the leaders of the Opposition parties to discuss the matter, sources said. According to sources, over 60 MPs have signed the petition.

As per the Judges Inquiry Act, 1968, a complaint against a judge has to be made through a resolution either by 100 members of Lok Sabha or 50 Rajya Sabha members.

The talk of bringing an impeachment motion against the CJI was initiated by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, weeks after four seniormost judges of the SC addressed a press meet questioning the CJI’s conduct over allocation of cases. But, after initially moving fast on the issue, senior leaders of the Congress later said they wanted all Opposition parties on board.

According to sources, the plans were earlier shelved as Trinamool Congress and DMK refused to be part of the move. Even within the Congress, it is learnt, lawyer-politicians like Abhishek Singhvi had not signed the petition. The Congress ever since has been speaking in different voices on the proposal.

Earlier this month, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the issue of bringing an impeachment motion against the CJI was closed now. However, a day later, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “We never spoke about taking up the impeachment motion.” Last week, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the issue was open.

Once the MPs submit the motion, the presiding officer can accept or reject it. If accepted, a three-member committee comprising two judges — one from SC and one Chief Justice of a HC if the complaint is against a HC Judge; and two SC judges if the complaint is against a sitting Judge of the apex court — and a jurist would be constituted to probe the complaint and determine if it is a case fit for initiating impeachment.

