Judge Loya death: Don’t want to make allegations against anyone, stop harassing us, says son

Speaking to the media for the first time since a controversy erupted over the death of special CBI Judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya, who had been hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, his son Anuj said the family did not want to blame anyone and asked not to be harassed.

The row over Loya’s death was reignited after the four most senior judges of the Supreme Court on Friday alleged that cases having far-reaching consequences for the nation and the institution had been assigned by the CJI selectively to benches ‘of their preference’. Asked if it was about the petitions seeking a probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, Justice Gogoi replied in the affirmative.

The Caravan Magazine had reported last year that members of Loya’s family, among them his father Harikishan Loya and sisters Anuradha Biyani and Savita Mandhane, had alleged that the judge’s death was suspicious. Loya had died in 2014 when he was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh ‘fake encounter’ case, in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused but was later discharged.

Addressing a press conference, Anuj Loya said the family had no suspicion over his father’s death. “I’m going through media reports in the past few days. I had an emotional turmoil, hence I had suspicions about his death. But now we don’t have any doubts about the way he died. We do not want to make any allegations against anyone,” the second-year student said.

With tears in his eyes, he also urged NGOs and politicians to stop “harassing” his family. “We faced some pressure from politicians and NGOs. We don’t want to name anyone, but please excuse my family from continuously asking about my father’s death,” he said.

However, this is not the first time that Anuj has spoken about his father’s death. In November, TOI reported that Anuj called on the Bombay High Court Chief Justice Manjula Chellur to convey that the family had no complaints or suspicions about the circumstances of his father’s death. Anuj told the CJ that the family was certain that his father had died of a heart attack.

In a separate statement, District judge (retired) KB Katake, a friend of Judge Loya, said the family didn’t want to be a victim of politics. “Family of Judge Loya is being harassed. Many people are visiting his house and harassing him. We have no suspicion on his death. Do not want to be victims of any politics,” he said.

The family’s lawyer, Ameet Naik, reiterated that there was no need of politicising the issue. “There is no controversy. No need of politicising the issue. This is a tragic event. We do not want to be victims of politicisation of the issue. Let it remain the way it is, non- controversial,” Naik said. The petition in the Loya case is currently being heard by a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar and is due to come up for hearing on January 15.

