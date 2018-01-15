Son says Judge Loya died natural death, ‘no doubt in family’

Anuj Loya S/O Justice Brijopal Loya held a PC at Nariman point in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Anuj Loya S/O Justice Brijopal Loya held a PC at Nariman point in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

THE 21-year-old son of Special CBI Judge Brijmohan Loya, who died in 2014 while hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, on Sunday told reporters that no member of the family had any suspicion regarding the death. The family was convinced that his father had died of natural causes, Anuj Loya said to PTI.

Speaking to reporters here, Anuj said, “Pichchle kuchch dinon se media reports ke baare mein, I want to say that family ko bahut takleef ho rahi hai in sab cheezon ki wajah se. Humko koi allegation nahin hai kisi se bhi (Since the past few days, due to media reports, our family is facing a lot of pain. We have no allegation against anyone). We are really pained, we are already trying to get out of this thing… Please I request you people, please do not harass us or trouble us.”

He told PTI, “My father died of natural causes, our family is convinced it was a natural death… I have made myself clear that we do not have a suspicion… It was a natural death.”

Anuj was accompanied by cousin Pratik Bhandari, retired district judge K B Katake, who said he was a family friend of the Loyas and a former colleague of Judge Loya, and advocate Ameet Naik.

Anuj said the family did not want to be pulled into any controversy regarding the death and did not wish to name anyone.

ALSO READ: CBI judge BH Loya’s death in 2014: Nothing suspicious, say two Bombay HC judges who were at hospital

Katake added, “Because of media reports, many people, some NGOs, some lawyers, politicians, they are harassing the family members. The grandfather of Anuj lives in the interiors of Latur district. He is being harassed by people asking questions in respect of the death of his son. That created panic in the family. There is no suspicion in the mind of any family member in respect of the death of Judge Loya.”

A news story in Caravan magazine in November 2017 had quoted Anuj’s grandfather Harkishan and his two aunts as calling Judge Loya’s death “suspicious”. The judge, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case at the time in Mumbai, died on November 30, 2014, in Nagpur, where he had gone for a wedding.

The same month, Anuj had approached the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court through a letter saying that the family had full faith in the colleagues who were with Judge Loya at the time of his death, and had no complaints or suspicions regarding his death.

Judge Loya had died in 2014 when he was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh ‘fake encounter’ case. (File Photo) Judge Loya had died in 2014 when he was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh ‘fake encounter’ case. (File Photo)

Asked if he was denying video testimonies by own family members, Anuj said, “No, even they are clear about it. They had some suspicion because of emotional turmoil at that period. Now they are clear and even they do not have any issues.”

He told PTI, “I am speaking on behalf of the entire family, including my aunt and my grandfather.” Asked whether he wanted an investigation in the matter, he added, “I am no one to decide about it.”

Questioned later if his grandfather or aunt would appear before the media to deny their earlier claims, Anuj said no. He remained silent on when he had last spoken to them.

His cousin Bhandari argued that the point wasn’t whether family members who had earlier said the death was suspicious had a different view now or not, but that they should not be harassed. “Anuj’s grandfather is 85. He cannot be constantly asked about the death of his son.”

Asked about a letter he wrote in 2015 seeking an inquiry into his father’s death, Anuj said he was very young at the time, and repeated that while he had suspicions before, those had been cleared. “I was 17 at the time. I was in emotional turmoil, I am still in emotional turmoil,” Anuj said before being interrupted by Naik.

Late judge Brijmohan Loya’s son Anuj, Sunday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Late judge Brijmohan Loya’s son Anuj, Sunday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Anuj also denied the allegation that Justice Loya was offered a bribe while hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.

Katake claimed Anuj’s mother had taken ill and required medical treatment due to the “ harassment”. “I request all you media people to convey to those NGOs, lawyers and politicians not to go to his family. Judge Loya was the only earning member of the family. He died all of a sudden due to a heart attack. Therefore some suspicion was created by some people. The family was in emotional turmoil. They came in its grip and made certain allegations. However, it is clear that two judges were with Mr Loya when he sustained pain in the chest. He was taken to the hospital at night and doctors made every effort. Good treatment was given to him, but he could not survive. Family members realise all these things,” Katake said.

He added that Anuj’s studies were getting affected because of the controversy. He is a law student, in his second year.

Advocate Naik said Katake had got in touch with him on Anuj’s behalf. He said the family did not want to be “taken advantage” of, nor did it want the tragic event of the death to be politicised “for any reason whatsoever”. “All that they want to convey is that let this issue remain the way it is and remain absolutely non-controversial. There is no controversy whatsoever,” Naik said.

Petitions regarding inquiry into Judge Loya’s death are currently pending before both the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App