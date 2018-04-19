Follow Us:
Thursday, April 19, 2018
LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to decide on Judge Loya death probe pleas today

Judge Loya death probe: Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of CBI special judge B H Loya. Follow LIVE UPDATES here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2018 8:00:23 am
Judge Loya, Judge Loya death probe, Supreme court verdict Judge Loya death: Five petitions have been listed for judgement at 10.30 am on Thursday before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. (File Photo)

After hearing a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya, the Supreme Court Thursday is likely to pronounce its order. Five petitions have been listed for judgement at 10.30 am before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud. The bench had reserved its order on March 16.

Records show that Loya died of a heart attack in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on December 1, 2014. The petitioners, however, had moved the top court alleging he died under “mysterious” circumstances. At the time of his death in 2014, he was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh “fake encounter” case, in which BJP president Amit Shah was named an accused. Shah was later acquitted in the case.

There were heated exchanges between the counsels for the petitioners and the state of Maharashtra during the hearing. While the petitioners raised questions on the circumstances surrounding Loya’s death, the state had called the claims motivated.

Will an independent probe be ordered into Judge Loya's death? SC likely to decide today. Follow LIVE updates here.

    08:00 (IST) 19 Apr 2018

    There are five petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya listed for judgment in the Supreme Court today. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, is likely to pronounce its order at 10.30 am this morning. Get the latest news here. 

    Judge Loya, Judge Loya death probe, Supreme court verdict Judge Loya died of a heart attack in December 2014. Records show that CBI special judge B H Loya died of a heart attack in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on December 1, 2014. Five petitions, however, were moved in the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into his death. The petitioners alleged the judge died under "mysterious" circumstances. At the time of his death in 2014, judge Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh “fake encounter” case in which BJP president Amit Shah was named an accused. Shah was later discharged.

